The rulers of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have once again deceived the people. They promised that connecting to the EU energy system would cost "plus 1-2 euros" to electricity bills, but prices have skyrocketed 3-4 times.

Plus, over three decades of "freedom" and independence, the Baltic States have significantly lost their population. Demographic experts say that by 2150 these proud (indigenous) peoples may not remain at all. People are simply leaving.

Latvian officials have decided in a peculiar way to fight against the departure of their citizens to the East. Of course, they call it a fight for democracy and human rights, but proposals to ban travel agencies from working in the Belarusian direction are under consideration. And in the media and blogosphere, they have launched an ideological struggle. The reason for this is that Latvians are happy to use the visa-free regime.

The Belarusian visa-free regime has become a bone in the throat of the Latvian authorities. How can we explain to people that over 30 years of building the so-called "independence" and fighting against everything "Soviet", the dividends for residents have become high food prices, inflation, unaffordable amounts in utility bills and complete devastation.

Abandoned factories, machines that were easier and more pleasant to saw into metal than to give impetus to their industry. Why are border villages dying out, and apartment buildings with empty entrances? The central street of Riga. The capital's highway is deserted. Shop windows are empty. Real estate here is rented or sold. But increasingly to no avail. Small businesses survive with difficulty, cannot pay rent and utilities. Without tourists there is no profit, without profit there is no business. This is the reality of everyday life and everyday life in Latvia. And on weekends, Latvians buy tours to Belarus, which also left the USSR. And it turns out that life could have been different - don't fight, but multiply everything that you inherited from the Soviet past.

Hundreds of tourists from Latvia go to health resorts, for cheese, for Belarusian knitwear. Travel agencies bring them by bus. And Latvia has finally figured out how to reduce the flow of tourists to theneighboring Belarus. They started with tour organizers. So far this is just an idea, but the faction of the Prime Minister's party "New Unity" has submitted amendments to the law on tourism, which propose introducing a ban on tour operators offering and providing their services in the territory of Belarus. For what purpose? It's a paradox, but by democratically cutting off oxygen, officials want to reduce the risk of possible human rights violations against their own citizens.

The Minister of Defense also stated that Latvians' travel to Belarus is practically a threat to national security. Residents of Latvia should listen to calls and stop traveling, and continue explanatory work with people who still decide to go to Belarus.

AndrisSpruds, Minister of Defence of Latvia:

"Minimal contacts should be maintained with the aggressor, both at the individual and state level. Yes, the ties have not been completely severed, but the risks should be understood, they should be discussed, and people should listen to calls not to travel to either Russia or Belarus."

The authorities of the Baltic States are hysterical, they do not want their citizens to come to Belarus. The visa-free regime has shown great interest from citizens of neighbouring countries over the course of its existence.

Since January 1, 2025 (in just over a month), more than 18.5 thousand people from 38 countries have used the Belarusian visa-free regime. Most of the travellers came from Belarus' neighbouring countries - Lithuania, Latvia and Poland. In total, over the course of the program, more than a million European residents have arrived. Most are from Lithuania, with Latvia in second place - 330 thousand, followed by Poland - 100 thousand people.

And, by the way, people themselves asked for the extension of the "visa-free" regime. But the Baltic officials launched a fight "against". Recently, the information attack on the Latvians themselves right at the border has intensified - "it is not safe", "they will recruit you, put you in jail". However, the brainwashing is very ineffective. It is one thing to hear, another to see, and with your own eyes.

The State Security Service of Latvia carried out a whole range of activities. They talked to the Belarusian diasporas in the country and conveyed the information that there is no need to travel to their native land. And they tried to clearly convey to businesses that they should not dare to work with Belarusians. Otherwise, 8 years of imprisonment. Probably, these are also measures to fight for the rights of their citizens.

Sergei Rachkov, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus: