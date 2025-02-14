3.51 RUB
Lavrov holds phone conversation with US Secretary of State. What did the participants agree on?
On February 15, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Mark Rubio. The call was initiated by the American side.
The participants agreed on regular contacts, including for the preparation of a meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States. The parties also confirmed their readiness to work together to restore mutually respectful interstate dialog in line with the tone set by the presidents.
The Russian Foreign Ministry notes the mutual willingness to cooperate on topical international issues, including the settlement of the conflict over Ukraine, the situation in Palestine and the Middle East in general, as well as other regional areas.