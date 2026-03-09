Lebanese authorities accused Israel of using banned phosphorus munitions

Beirut claims that Israel is shelling southern Lebanon with banned phosphorus munitions. The World Health Organization is already investigating these allegations. There have been no reports of phosphorus burn injuries, but the WHO continues to collect information from Lebanese hospitals.

Israel has not commented on these allegations. Meanwhile, the IDF has declared southern Lebanon a high-risk zone: civilians have been advised to evacuate 80 towns and villages in the region. It is in this zone that Israel uses its most destructive weapons. It is worth noting that phosphorus munitions are prohibited by international conventions, and their use constitutes a war crime.