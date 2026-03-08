Lebanon ready to negotiate to end conflict

The situation in Lebanon is truly threatening to turn into a humanitarian disaster. However, the country's authorities are ready to negotiate to end the conflict.

RT Arabic correspondent Omar Al-Solh shared the latest information from Beirut with First Information.

A week has passed since the war between Israel and Hezbollah began. Hundreds of strikes were carried out in Lebanon yesterday. More than 50 Israeli airstrikes were recorded in southern Lebanon. "Many settlements are completely empty because they had to leave," the correspondent noted.

In the city of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon, a building housing the Russian Cultural Center was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike. More than 20 strikes were carried out in Beirut's southern suburbs, destroying hundreds of residential buildings. This means that the number of refugees is growing.

"This is a very big problem that the government is trying to solve. People are still only being housed in schools. A stadium has also been opened to accommodate refugees. There's no way to provide them with heat, food, or water yet," said Omar Al-Solh.