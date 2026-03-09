Lebanon under attack - Israel launches air strikes

The death toll since the start of Israeli airstrikes in various areas of Lebanon has risen to 486, with 1,313 civilians injured, according to a report from the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

On March 2, the IDF announced the start of an offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Yesterday, Israel launched limited ground operations against the group in the south of the country. RT Arabic correspondent Omar Al-Solh has the latest information from Beirut. (video)