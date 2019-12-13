EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Lebanon's Health Ministry: over 90 people killed in a day due to Israeli strikes

Another round of escalation. The Israel Defense Forces announced the beginning of limited ground raids against Hezbollah facilities in southern Lebanon. Ground troops are supported by the air force and artillery.

8 buildingsin Beirut were destroyedbecause of Israeli strikes. The residents managed to evacuate before the start of the bombing. Over the previous day, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, more than 90 people were killed and 172 were injured because of the Israeli strikes.

For its part, the IDF said that Lebanon fired 10 shells into northern Israel, some intercepted, some fell in open terrain. A number of countries insist on the prompt convening of a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Lebanon. More than a million residents - about a quarter of the country's population - have already fled Lebanon because of Israel's actions.

