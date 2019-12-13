Lebanon's Health Ministry: over 90 people killed in a day due to Israeli strikes

Another round of escalation. The Israel Defense Forces announced the beginning of limited ground raids against Hezbollah facilities in southern Lebanon. Ground troops are supported by the air force and artillery.

8 buildingsin Beirut were destroyedbecause of Israeli strikes. The residents managed to evacuate before the start of the bombing. Over the previous day, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, more than 90 people were killed and 172 were injured because of the Israeli strikes.