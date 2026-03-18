3.65 BYN
2.99 BYN
3.46 BYN
Lithuania Approves Construction of Military Range in Suwalki Corridor
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Lithuanian government has approved a bill to construct a military facility in the Suwalki Gap. This refers to the Kapčiamiestis firing range, designed for brigade-level exercises.
The decision was made despite protests from local residents. The facility will cover more than 14,500 hectares and will be able to accommodate up to 4,000 troops at a time.
Construction of the firing ranges is scheduled to be completed by 2030, but exercises will begin as early as 2028.