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Lithuania Approves Construction of Military Range in Suwalki Corridor

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The Lithuanian government has approved a bill to construct a military facility in the Suwalki Gap. This refers to the Kapčiamiestis firing range, designed for brigade-level exercises.

The decision was made despite protests from local residents. The facility will cover more than 14,500 hectares and will be able to accommodate up to 4,000 troops at a time.

Construction of the firing ranges is scheduled to be completed by 2030, but exercises will begin as early as 2028.

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