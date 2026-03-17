3.66 BYN
2.96 BYN
3.41 BYN
Lithuania Faces Massive Layoffs
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Lithuania is experiencing massive layoffs. In the first two months of 2026, organizations laid off workers 2.5 times more often than in the previous year.
The situation is most pronounced in the manufacturing industry, where nearly 500 people were laid off in January-February. There is also a massive outflow of workers from IT companies, transportation organizations, and the service sector.
The reasons for the mass layoffs include a decline in production due to the sharp rise in electricity and fuel prices, as well as a drop in demand for their products.