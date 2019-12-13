Lithuania may lose 250 million euros a year due to export restrictions

It is expected that in 2025, Lithuania will lose 250 million euros due to export restrictions. This grim forecast for business was announced by the Minister of Economy and Innovation of the Baltic State.

The previous Cabinet of Ministers, which resigned in December after the parliamentary elections, expanded the list of dual-use goods to several thousand, prohibiting their export to third countries out of fear that they might end up in Russia. The ban came into effect on January 1. The new cabinet intends to review this list towards easing.