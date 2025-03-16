Lithuania Proposes to Revoke Residency Permits for Belarusians and Russians Traveling Home

In Lithuania, a proposal has been put forward to revoke the residency permits of Belarusians and Russians who frequently travel back to their homeland—specifically, those who make more than one trip within a three-month calendar period.

The initiative was introduced by three deputies from the conservative party, who suggested amending the law on restrictive measures against citizens of the Union State. They argue that such travel poses a risk of recruitment by intelligence agencies. Another proposal has also emerged to suspend the issuance of residency permits in Lithuania to Russians and Belarusians if they do not possess a valid visa. However, exceptions would be made for truck drivers working for international transport companies, individuals making transit journeys through these countries, and those traveling for compelling reasons beyond their control.