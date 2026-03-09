Lithuania Received Ammunition worth over 5.7 Million Euros

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bc376bb2-90f6-4c35-b17a-84ad7e095f11/conversions/952f389c-fbd3-424d-893f-aeba577e84a8-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bc376bb2-90f6-4c35-b17a-84ad7e095f11/conversions/952f389c-fbd3-424d-893f-aeba577e84a8-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bc376bb2-90f6-4c35-b17a-84ad7e095f11/conversions/952f389c-fbd3-424d-893f-aeba577e84a8-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bc376bb2-90f6-4c35-b17a-84ad7e095f11/conversions/952f389c-fbd3-424d-893f-aeba577e84a8-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Lithuanian Army has received ammunition worth over €5.7 million. The weapons package includes medium-range air defense missiles, as well as missiles for destroying tanks, armored vehicles, and other targets.

According to Lithuanian media, in 2026 the country is also expected to receive its first HIMARS multiple launch rocket system battery, new NASAMS systems, Giraffe short-range radars, and the first Twinvis passive radars.