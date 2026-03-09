3.73 BYN
Lithuania Received Ammunition worth over 5.7 Million Euros
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Lithuanian Army has received ammunition worth over €5.7 million. The weapons package includes medium-range air defense missiles, as well as missiles for destroying tanks, armored vehicles, and other targets.
According to Lithuanian media, in 2026 the country is also expected to receive its first HIMARS multiple launch rocket system battery, new NASAMS systems, Giraffe short-range radars, and the first Twinvis passive radars.
According to the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense, €2 billion has been allocated in the defense budget for the purchase of weapons and military equipment for this year. Overall, Vilnius plans to allocate almost 6% of its GDP to national defense this year.