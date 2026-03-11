Lithuania to Spend €710 Million on German Leopard Tank Assembly Plant

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/285ad271-8437-41d0-81c3-05a4b04a1057/conversions/0193163c-20a9-429a-97b5-de13bee37db7-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/285ad271-8437-41d0-81c3-05a4b04a1057/conversions/0193163c-20a9-429a-97b5-de13bee37db7-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/285ad271-8437-41d0-81c3-05a4b04a1057/conversions/0193163c-20a9-429a-97b5-de13bee37db7-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/285ad271-8437-41d0-81c3-05a4b04a1057/conversions/0193163c-20a9-429a-97b5-de13bee37db7-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Lithuania has decided to allocate funds for a tank assembly plant: €710 million will be spent on establishing a joint production facility with Germany.

However, this only covers basic assembly: 44 Leopard tanks will be assembled in Kaunas from machine kits supplied by Rheinmetall. Assembly will begin in 2028.

Against this backdrop, the €6 million purchase of air defense missiles and anti-tank weapons seems like a mere trifle: this is the expenditure announced by the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense yesterday.

This extravagant spending spree, of course, is not being organized at Vilnius's own expense: Vilnius has been promised €6.3 billion from the European defense fund SAFE.