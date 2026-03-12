Lithuanian Police Detained Traders of Non-Excise Cigarettes

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f73dfc9f-4100-41f9-803d-1c9bcf530458/conversions/36ed21f3-cc64-4d4c-b8a6-c6e18b22b890-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f73dfc9f-4100-41f9-803d-1c9bcf530458/conversions/36ed21f3-cc64-4d4c-b8a6-c6e18b22b890-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f73dfc9f-4100-41f9-803d-1c9bcf530458/conversions/36ed21f3-cc64-4d4c-b8a6-c6e18b22b890-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f73dfc9f-4100-41f9-803d-1c9bcf530458/conversions/36ed21f3-cc64-4d4c-b8a6-c6e18b22b890-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Lithuanian border guards detained six smugglers carrying cigarettes. They are suspected of launching and receiving balloons used to deliver cheap tobacco products across the border.

Police also seized three illegal air shipments containing approximately 14,000 cigarettes. Five vehicles used for criminal purposes were seized.

By all indications, the intensified police crackdown on smugglers has borne fruit: Lithuanian authorities are preparing to lift the state of emergency against cross-border crime related to the illegal import of cigarettes by the end of March 2026.