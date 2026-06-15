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London to Provide Ukraine with Enriched Uranium
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Kyiv has received a nuclear support from London. The UK will supply Ukraine with enriched uranium.
According to the British Prime Minister's office, this will ensure the uninterrupted operation of nuclear power plants for the next two years.
The support package will total $280 million. Supplies will be carried out by the British company URENCO, and the recipient will be the Ukrainian company Energoatom. In August 2023, London already concluded a deal with Kyiv for purchase of nuclear fuel worth $245 million.