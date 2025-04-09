Macron ready to recognize Palestinian state in June 2025

Changes are expected in French foreign policy - Paris is ready to recognize Palestine as a state in June this year. The President of the Fifth Republic said this in an interview with the French TV channel France 5. Experts are already predicting the aggravation of France's relations with Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces continue shelling the territory of the Palestinian enclave. As a result of Israeli strikes on residential buildings in Gaza City at least 35 people were killed - Al-Jazeera TV channel reported.