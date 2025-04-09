3.64 BYN
Macron ready to recognize Palestinian state in June 2025
Changes are expected in French foreign policy - Paris is ready to recognize Palestine as a state in June this year. The President of the Fifth Republic said this in an interview with the French TV channel France 5. Experts are already predicting the aggravation of France's relations with Israel.
The Israel Defense Forces continue shelling the territory of the Palestinian enclave. As a result of Israeli strikes on residential buildings in Gaza City at least 35 people were killed - Al-Jazeera TV channel reported.
It is informed that dozens of people remain under the rubble. Also, Israeli Air Force helicopters struck three houses in the locality of Yater in southern Lebanon, which housed Hezbollah facilities. The attack followed after all residents were evacuated from the neighborhood, Al Jadeed TV reported.