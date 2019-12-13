Make it before Trump's inauguration - invisible Biden continues to make money in Ukraine

Old Joe has once again signed a document on the allocation of money - supposedly to Kiev, but in fact to the NATO military-industrial complex - almost 2.5 billion dollars. A billion 250 million will go to weapons already stored in American warehouses. Almost the same amount - for a new order. At the same time, everyone is trying to "grab a piece".

For example, it became known that Pentagon inflated the cost of old armored vehicles sent to Ukraine, which have practically depreciated. Against the backdrop of another pseudo-aid package, billionaire Musk called Zelensky the champion of all time. They say that he "pulled off one of the greatest money heists of all time". Yes, judging by such statements, Elon is in for many more disappointments and surprises from the methods of democracy in modern states.