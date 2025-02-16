3.54 RUB
Marco Rubio Arrives in Saudi Arabia for Talks with Russia
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has arrived in Saudi Arabia ahead of the expected talks with the Russian side.
Earlier, Rubio said that all current contacts only contribute to the restoration of diplomatic relations. Negotiations to end the conflict in Ukraine are still a project. They plan to discuss key issues on the international agenda, including energy markets, the situation in the Middle East and strategic security issues, as well as bilateral relations between the US and Russia in the context of current geopolitical tensions.
The American side will also be represented by US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz and Special Representative for Ukraine Steve Witkoff.
The Kremlin reported that the Russian delegation will include Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov. According to media reports, they have already flown to Riyadh.