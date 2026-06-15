3.81 BYN
2.77 BYN
3.22 BYN
Massive Drone Attack Repelled in Moscow: 60 Ukrainian Drones Destroyed
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The largest Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow in 2026 has been repelled. The Russian capital region was subjected to an unprecedented airstrike: Sergei Sobyanin reported eight successive waves of strikes.
During the repelling of one of these waves, 25 attack drones were destroyed. A total of 60 drones were shot down. One of the drones damaged a facility at an oil refinery. The fire was quickly extinguished at the scene. There were no injuries in the incident.
For security reasons, temporary restrictions on the departure and arrival of aircraft were imposed at Moscow's Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo, and Vnukovo airports.