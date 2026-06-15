Massive Drone Attack Repelled in Moscow: 60 Ukrainian Drones Destroyed

The largest Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow in 2026 has been repelled. The Russian capital region was subjected to an unprecedented airstrike: Sergei Sobyanin reported eight successive waves of strikes.

During the repelling of one of these waves, 25 attack drones were destroyed. A total of 60 drones were shot down. One of the drones damaged a facility at an oil refinery. The fire was quickly extinguished at the scene. There were no injuries in the incident.