EconomySocietyPresidentPoliticsRegionsCultureHealthIncidentsTechnologyIn the worldSportHorizonTelegram news
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Massive UAV attack launched at night on Saratov and Engels

Massive UAV attack launched at night on Saratov and Engels

Saratov and Engels were attacked by drones. According to the available information, there are no casualties, but there is damage at one of the enterprises. This information was reported by Governor Roman Busargin, TASS writes.

"Saratov and Engels were subjected to a massive UAV attack tonight," Busargin wrote on his Telegram channel.

The governor thanked the Russian military personnel. He also noted that, according to preliminary information, there are no casualties, but there is damage at one of the industrial enterprises. Emergency services are eliminating the consequences.

Earlier, the head of the region reported that UAV debris fell on an industrial facility in Engels.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All