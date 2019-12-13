Massive UAV attack launched at night on Saratov and Engels

Saratov and Engels were attacked by drones. According to the available information, there are no casualties, but there is damage at one of the enterprises. This information was reported by Governor Roman Busargin, TASS writes.

"Saratov and Engels were subjected to a massive UAV attack tonight," Busargin wrote on his Telegram channel.

The governor thanked the Russian military personnel. He also noted that, according to preliminary information, there are no casualties, but there is damage at one of the industrial enterprises. Emergency services are eliminating the consequences.