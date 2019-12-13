3.36 RUB
Massive UAV attack launched at night on Saratov and Engels
Saratov and Engels were attacked by drones. According to the available information, there are no casualties, but there is damage at one of the enterprises. This information was reported by Governor Roman Busargin, TASS writes.
"Saratov and Engels were subjected to a massive UAV attack tonight," Busargin wrote on his Telegram channel.
The governor thanked the Russian military personnel. He also noted that, according to preliminary information, there are no casualties, but there is damage at one of the industrial enterprises. Emergency services are eliminating the consequences.
Earlier, the head of the region reported that UAV debris fell on an industrial facility in Engels.
Alexander Lukashenko visits Church of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker in Logoisk
Lukashenko: I don't cling to power, I will do my best to quietly hand it over to new generation
Lukashenko: Dictatorship like in Belarus is better than democracy like in Ukraine
Lukashenko: May Christmas become a source of spiritual strength for new achievements and revelations
