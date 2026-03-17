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Media: European Experts to Visit Druzhba Oil Pipeline on March 18
Brussels has backtracked on its promise to Kiev of a €90 billion loan in exchange for the Druzhba pipeline launching.
The initial joint statement by the Europeans included a paragraph stating that the possible launch of the pipeline "is a necessary step to continue the discussion on financial support for Ukraine and the 20th package of sanctions against Russia." However, this section of the text was subsequently removed from all Brussels-based platforms. In the new version, the EU "offered Ukraine technical and financial assistance in restoring oil supplies, and Kiev agreed."
Meanwhile, Ukrainian media reports that European experts will visit the pipeline as early as March 18 to assess the extent of the damage. Representatives from Slovakia and Hungary will not participate in the mission, ostensibly to ensure impartiality.