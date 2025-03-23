3.65 BYN
Media: Israel prepares large-scale ground operation in Gaza Strip
It seems that Tel Aviv is given carte blanche from Washington. According to media reports, Israel is preparing a large-scale ground operation in the Gaza Strip.
The leadership of the Jewish state believes that the capture and retention of a significant part of the enclave will make it possible to achieve a final victory over Hamas. At the same time, journalists note that Israel will have to destroy the system of underground tunnels and other infrastructure facilities of Hamas, which may take several months or even years.
Recall that, during the fighting after the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023 more than 50 thousand people were killed in the Gaza Strip, and over than 113 thousand were injured.