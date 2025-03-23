Media: Israel prepares large-scale ground operation in Gaza Strip

It seems that Tel Aviv is given carte blanche from Washington. According to media reports, Israel is preparing a large-scale ground operation in the Gaza Strip.

The leadership of the Jewish state believes that the capture and retention of a significant part of the enclave will make it possible to achieve a final victory over Hamas. At the same time, journalists note that Israel will have to destroy the system of underground tunnels and other infrastructure facilities of Hamas, which may take several months or even years.