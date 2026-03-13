Media: Israel Running Out of Interceptor Missiles

Israeli authorities have notified the United States of a severe shortage of ballistic missile interceptors amid the conflict with Iran. This was reported by Semafor, citing sources from American officials.

Journalists clarify: Israel began the war with Iran already with a small stockpile of interceptor missiles, having expended them during the 12-day war in 2025. However, the White House was not surprised by the shortage: "This is what we expected and what we foresaw," one American official told the publication.