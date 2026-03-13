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Media: Israel Running Out of Interceptor Missiles
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Media: Israel Running Out of Interceptor Missilesnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/eadec88c-55dc-473d-b007-af28dbb791f8/conversions/bbef2365-e20f-4fd9-b231-248e7f51ea4c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/eadec88c-55dc-473d-b007-af28dbb791f8/conversions/bbef2365-e20f-4fd9-b231-248e7f51ea4c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/eadec88c-55dc-473d-b007-af28dbb791f8/conversions/bbef2365-e20f-4fd9-b231-248e7f51ea4c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/eadec88c-55dc-473d-b007-af28dbb791f8/conversions/bbef2365-e20f-4fd9-b231-248e7f51ea4c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Israeli authorities have notified the United States of a severe shortage of ballistic missile interceptors amid the conflict with Iran. This was reported by Semafor, citing sources from American officials.
Journalists clarify: Israel began the war with Iran already with a small stockpile of interceptor missiles, having expended them during the 12-day war in 2025. However, the White House was not surprised by the shortage: "This is what we expected and what we foresaw," one American official told the publication.