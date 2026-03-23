Media: Several Vietnamese Airlines to Temporarily Cancel Flights Due to Fuel Shortages

Several Vietnamese airlines will temporarily cancel flights on some domestic routes due to fuel shortages and rising prices due to the conflict in the Middle East, Bloomberg reported.

The Philippines could be left without air travel, Bloomberg reports, citing an interview with the country's president. According to him, planes are currently having to carry fuel back and forth. Long-haul flights are becoming a major problem. Meanwhile, local taxi drivers have begun receiving government support amid rising gasoline prices. However, this support is still not enough to offset the rising cost of fuel.