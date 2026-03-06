Middle East conflict escalating - US and Iran ready to fight to bitter end

The intensity of the exchange of strikes between the members of the US-Israeli coalition and Iran continues unabated. Throughout the night of March 8, Tehran fired missiles at Israeli territory. Air defense systems repelled the attacks, but the Persians managed to hit an oil refinery in Haifa, where a fire broke out.

Targets in the Gulf monarchies were also attacked. One person was killed in an explosion in Dubai, a skyscraper is on fire in Kuwait, and several oil production and refineries were damaged.

In turn, Iran itself suffered significant damage from last night's attacks. One of its desalination plants was damaged. Tehran claims the critical infrastructure was destroyed. An oil refinery on the outskirts of Tehran was damaged by coalition strikes, burning oil filled storm drains, and now entire streets in the Iranian capital are ablaze. Another strike on a school is also reported. This is the second war crime of its kind, following the killing of 170 students and staff at a girls' school in Minab, Persia, by the Americans.