Military journalist Litovkin: Trump's bet on lightning war with Iran failed

"Trump and his entourage have poorly calculated the consequences of their aggression against Iran. They have large stockpiles of various short-, medium-, and even long-range missiles, including heavy missiles, and these missiles are very well programmed. They are highly accurate. Iran has supersonic missiles, even hypersonic missiles, which, by the way, the United States and Israel do not have. Therefore, the damage they are inflicting on Israel and the United States—I'm referring to the strikes on US bases in the Middle East, and not just in the Middle East, even in the region of Turkey—is a very significant blow. And Iran is demonstrating astonishing feats of resilience, courage, and a willingness to fight to the last Iranian. So, it hasn't been an easy ride for Trump."