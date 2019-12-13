Moldova spends over 15 million euros on electricity in 10 days

Energocom calculated that it spent over 15 million euros on electricity for Moldovans in the first ten days of 2025, BELTA reports, citing RIA Novosti.

A state of emergency in the energy sector was introduced in Moldova on December 16. The government of the republic claims that this is associated with the risk of a humanitarian crisis in Transnistria. Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean previously stated that the right bank of the Dniester may face an electricity shortage, since the power station located in Transnistria cannot generate electricity for the right bank of the Dniester, and purchasing from other suppliers leads to an increase in tariffs.

Energocom stated that in January it will meet Moldova's electricity needs through local production and imports from Romania.

"In the first 10 days of the year, a total of about 137 thousand MWh was purchased at an average weighted price of 110.83 euros/MWh. Energocom is in constant dialogue with its partners abroad to identify the best price offers," the company reported on its Facebook page.

The company notes that the purchase was made on the basis of bilateral contracts and access to the OPCOM trading exchange in Romania.

At the end of December, Gazprom announced that it would stop gas supplies to Moldova from January 1 due to Moldovagaz's debt. The Russian side estimates the debt at $709 million, while Chisinau offered Gazprom to pay only $8.6 million. Later, Gazprom reported that due to the refusal of the Ukrainian side to extend the agreement on the transit of Russian gas through its territory to Europe, Russian gas supplies have not been carried out since January 1.

Against this background, gas supplies to Transnistria have ceased. Since January 1, the Moldovan State District Power Plant, located in Transnistria, switched from gas to coal for electricity generation. Rolling power outages began on January 3.