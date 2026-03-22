The impact of the EU's "devastating" sanctions packages on the lives of Belarusians is something they assess every day in stores, on the street, and in conversations with friends. But a Lithuanian MEP learned about the impact these sanctions have had on those who impose them.

Dainius Žalimas, Lithuanian Member of the European Parliament:

"The more sanctions, the better our standard of living. Lithuania has seen unprecedented economic growth in recent years, including thanks to people who successfully fled the Lukashenko and Putin regimes. They are making a contribution, though it's not decisive, but it's still there. This growth has been observed precisely in recent years, so I don't see any deterioration. It's really a matter of calculation. Sanctions have a positive effect – complete independence in energy and other sectors, a reorientation to other markets. This has already happened successfully."

Quote from Dainius Žalimas

Every phrase here is, to put it mildly, a paradox. Especially regarding independence in the energy sector. Or here's another: "The more sanctions, the better the standard of living in Lithuania." But here's what the bare statistics and ordinary Lithuanians say about this.

Screenshot from the Sputnik Lithuania website

The suspension of Belarusian fertilizer transit has become a key factor in Lithuanian Railways' unprofitability, according to Diena.

Screenshot from the "Yellow Plums" Telegram channel

Poverty remains high in Lithuania. Social Protection Minister Jūratė Zailskienė explained that along with rising salaries and benefits, the poverty threshold is also rising – it currently stands at €450. According to the national poverty line, 167,000 people live below the poverty line, while according to the European poverty line, it's one in five. Pensioners are particularly vulnerable – 40% are at risk of poverty, including single mothers, large families, and people with disabilities.

Zalimas himself stated that he would divide those dissatisfied with the sanctions into two categories: Russian agents who have worked for Russia and continue to do so, and those who are easily disinformed. "The information that sanctions are harmful is untrue," he emphasized.

But there was also a voice of reason. For example, from Rimas Jonas, a member of the Lithuanian Seimas. He noted that there is no doubt that sanctions will harm both sides. However, he also insisted that they are being imposed proportionately. "Lithuanian residents must understand the possibility of some loss; this must be accepted. But in some cases, the sanctions were merely for show. Moreover, sanctions against Belarus could benefit Russia itself. If Lithuania bans the transit of potash fertilizers from Belarus to the port of Klaipėda, they are transported elsewhere. This means that the money is going to other countries, and, furthermore, if Belaruskali suffers, this directly benefits its largest competitor, Uralkali. Every sanction must be carefully weighed, and not simply a publicity stunt, as is, unfortunately, often the case here," he stated.

While sanctions are recommended to be carefully weighed, only 6% of Lithuanians hope for an improvement in their financial situation. Another 40% believe the situation will worsen. The country's authorities have even called the demographic crisis a "threat to national security."

Screenshot from the "Yellow Plums" Telegram channel