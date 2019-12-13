3.41 RUB
More than 100 000 people protest in Bucharest against cancelation of Romanian presidential election
More than 100 thousand people protested in Bucharest. The participants of the demonstration, organized by the party “Alliance for the Unification of Romanians”, demand the cancellation of the Constitutional Court ruling on the annulment of the results of the presidential election and the continuation of the powers of President Klaus Iohannis.
George Simion, leader of the Alliance for the Unification of Romanians party, said:
“We protest against the December 6 coup d'état and demand a return to democracy by resuming the voting process from the second round. At the same time, we protest against the last government's measures taken in recent weeks, which affect broad social categories, as well as the disobedience of the Romanian people. You cannot lose the elections and stay in your place.”
Those who traveled to Bucharest from many counties carried flags and chanted anti-government and anti-presidential slogans. They marched through the city and picketed the government building and the residence of the head of state. According to the organizers, the protests will continue in Bucharest and other cities of the country until the demands are heard.
