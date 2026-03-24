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More than 85,000 civilian properties damaged in Iran since the beginning of the conflict

More than 85,000 civilian properties damaged in Iran since the beginning of the conflict

More than 85,000 civilian properties have been damaged in Iran since the beginning of the conflict in the Middle East. This was reported by Pir Hossein Kolivand, head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, according to BelTA.

"Since the beginning of the imposed war, more than 85,000 civilian properties have been damaged, including more than 64,000 residential properties and over 19,000 commercial properties," he was quoted as saying on the organization's Telegram channel.

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