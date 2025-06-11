Game by New Rules. Ministry of Taxation Comments on Decree on Gambling Business

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3a96e08d-2290-49b2-9730-4ba0c0f03ecb/conversions/1bbc7f71-6585-406a-a245-4695d7b1b053-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3a96e08d-2290-49b2-9730-4ba0c0f03ecb/conversions/1bbc7f71-6585-406a-a245-4695d7b1b053-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3a96e08d-2290-49b2-9730-4ba0c0f03ecb/conversions/1bbc7f71-6585-406a-a245-4695d7b1b053-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3a96e08d-2290-49b2-9730-4ba0c0f03ecb/conversions/1bbc7f71-6585-406a-a245-4695d7b1b053-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

By the end of the year, the regulator will work out a technical solution for banks and financial organizations that enables to ban clients' money transfers to foreign gambling organizers. The Deputy Minister for Taxes and Levies told in an exclusive interview on the First Informational Channel.

Last week the President signed a decree "On activities in the gambling business". The document is primarily aimed at transparency of gambling sites and establishments. Other innovations include a ban for banks and financial organizations to transfer clients' money to foreign gambling organizers.

Vladimir Mukvich, Deputy Taxes and Levies of Belarus:

"Certainly, we were more aimed at ensuring protection of national interests, so such a norm was adopted, and, accordingly, banks will block such payments when making payments by individuals to the gambling games organizers in foreign countries. The whole range of services in gambling sphere that is available in the world practice has been implemented within the territory of the Republic of Belarus, so people may use the national services."