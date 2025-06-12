Montenegro's Military May Participate in Ukrainian Training Mission

Montenegrin Parliament (Skupština) approved the potential deployment of Montenegrin troops to support Ukraine through the EU Mission EUMAM UA, reports Radio and Television of Montenegroю

On June 12, 49 out of 81 deputies voted in favor of sending military personnel to participate in the EUMAM mission, with three abstentions and the remainder not voting. Defense Minister Dragan Karpović explained that the mission aims to assist in training Ukrainian forces in radiation and chemical protection, medical aspects, and demining.

Additionally, on June 4, the Montenegrin government approved a memorandum of understanding with By Light Professional IT Services LLC, supported by the U.S. Embassy, regarding the production of UAVs and their transfer to Ukraine. The MoU, approved by the government, is expected to be signed soon by Deputy Prime Minister Nik Gjeloshaj and Robert J. Donahue, Director of By Light.

This initiative involves the production and integration of multifunctional UAVs to support NATO and Ukraine, incorporating electronic reconnaissance, observation, target detection (ISR), electronic warfare (EW), and strike capabilities.