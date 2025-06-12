Bloomberg: NATO Developing Satellite Surveillance System to Monitor Russia’s Borders

NATO has been working on a new satellite surveillance system designed to monitor military exercises, troop movements, and combat activities. According to Bloomberg and NATO Supreme Allied Commander for Transformation Admiral Pierre Vandier, the system aims to support situational awareness along Ukraine and Russia’s borders with eastern alliance members.

On June 11, NATO announced that for the SINBAD project—focused on continuous, wide-area surface recognition using artificial intelligence—the alliance will utilize services from the American satellite company Planet Labs. SINBAD intends to enable frequent, year-round satellite imaging of land areas to detect military movements and activities.

The agency notes that NATO heavily relies on U.S. space capabilities, but member states are seeking to balance this dependence amid policies under U.S. President Donald Trump. According to Bloomberg, the expanded satellite surveillance will enhance NATO’s ability to monitor large territories, including military drills, troop deployments, and combat actions in Ukraine and along Russia’s borders with eastern allies.

Vandier is quoted as indicating that the project will facilitate comprehensive surveillance over vast regions, with potential applications in Arctic monitoring. An unnamed NATO official added that SINBAD is a pilot initiative leading up to a broader space-based surveillance system, scheduled for deployment in January 2026.