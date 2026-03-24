Most powerful Ukrainian drone attack recorded over Russian territory

Russian air defense systems shot down 389 Ukrainian UAVs overnight over Russian regions. This is the largest attack in a year, TASS reports, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to the Russian ministry, the targets were shot down between 11:00 PM on March 24 and 7:00 AM on March 25.

It is specified that the Ukrainian drones were destroyed over the Bryansk, Smolensk, Kaluga, Kursk, Tver, Oryol, Belgorod, Tula, Pskov, Novgorod, Vologda, and Leningrad regions. Drones were also intercepted and shot down over the Moscow region and Crimea.

Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko reported that 61 UAVs were destroyed over the region while repelling an air attack. In Kronstadt, the UAV attack damaged approximately 80 window frames and approximately 18 vehicles.