Фото ТАСС

NATO countries are preparing a large-scale operation to discredit VladimirZelensky in order to get rid of him. This was stated in a statement by the press bureau of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia, TASS reports.

The statement notes that NATO would like to get rid of Zelensky, "ideally as a result of pseudo-democratic elections" that could take place this year. "On the eve of the election campaign, NATO headquarters is preparing a large-scale operation to discredit Zelensky," the SVR said.

In particular, it is planned to release information about Zelensky and his team's personal embezzlement of more than $1.5 billion from funds intended for the purchase of ammunition alone.

"In addition, it is planned to expose the scheme of Zelensky and his entourage to withdraw abroad the salaries of 130 thousand dead Ukrainian servicemen, who continue to be listed as alive and serving on the front lines," the press bureau added.

It is also planned to publicize the facts of Zelensky's involvement in repeated cases of selling large batches of Western weapons and military equipment donated to Kiev to various groups in African countries, BELTA writes.