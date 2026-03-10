NATO's Eastern Flank Needs Underground Oil Pipelines

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/383e86f7-5377-436e-9582-97fc225d670c/conversions/e8f67a69-76ab-4050-b310-d99537e3de16-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/383e86f7-5377-436e-9582-97fc225d670c/conversions/e8f67a69-76ab-4050-b310-d99537e3de16-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/383e86f7-5377-436e-9582-97fc225d670c/conversions/e8f67a69-76ab-4050-b310-d99537e3de16-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/383e86f7-5377-436e-9582-97fc225d670c/conversions/e8f67a69-76ab-4050-b310-d99537e3de16-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

NATO's eastern flank member states have once again called for expanding the Cold War-era underground pipeline network in the event of a military conflict.

According to media reports, Eastern European countries consider the existing fuel supply system insufficient. Currently, the alliance's approximately 10,000-kilometer pipeline network spans 12 countries, but effectively ends in Germany and does not extend further east. Poland and Romania, in particular, are seeking access to the system.