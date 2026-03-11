A striking example of the theater of the absurd—that's how Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, described the UN Security Council meeting on the situation around Iran.

The participants adopted a resolution condemning Iran's attacks on Arab countries, without even mentioning or criticizing the actions of Washington and Tel Aviv. Thirteen of the 15 UN Security Council members voted in favor of the resolution. Moscow and Beijing abstained. The UN Security Council also rejected a Russian draft resolution calling for an end to hostilities and a return to negotiations.

Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN:

"This vote is a litmus test and, pardon the expression, a gut check. We're curious: don't those countries that didn't support this resolution (proposed by Russia – Ed.) realize how pathetic they look? We've already said that this isn't even double standards. It's surrealism, a looking-glass world, a theater of the absurd, and simply shameful."