New Supreme Leader chosen in Iran

A new Supreme Leader has been chosen in Iran, said Ahmad Alamolhoda, a member of the Council of Experts that elects the head of state, according to Sputnik.by.

"The election of the Supreme Leader has taken place, and the leader has been determined," the Mehr news agency reported him as saying.

He did not, however, name the next leader. The Secretariat of the Council of Experts will announce the final decision.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed on March 1 at his workplace as a result of Israeli and US air strikes on Tehran. A 40-day mourning period has been declared in the country. Khamenei's family, including his wife, daughter, son-in-law, granddaughter, and daughter-in-law, were also killed.

Following Khamenei's death, his duties were carried out by a governing council formed in accordance with the country's constitution.