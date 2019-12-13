No Gas: Situation with Gas Supply in Transnistria Gets Worse

The catastrophe with gas supply in Transnistria is worsening. Currently, 122 settlements in the unrecognized republic are completely disconnected from gas. More than 51,000 households in villages and over 20,000 in cities are without gas. Additionally, almost 2,000 legal entities and entrepreneurs are deprived of gas. In multi-story buildings, residents of nearly 120,000 apartments can still cook on gas stoves.

The head of the Transnistrian government reported that specialists are developing a plan to evenly distribute the remaining gas throughout the republic. It was previously reported that gas supply to the northern regions would be ensured until January 10, and to the southern regions until January 20. However, this only applies to those consumers who still have gas.