There are fewer and fewer warmongers left. All those who so happily supported Kiev with weapons are leaving their posts one after another, handing over the reins of power to those who will have to end the conflict.

Common people, driven to the extreme level of indignation, no longer want to see in the offices the people whose actions enrich military corporations, corrupt officials and themselves, but not their own people. Government coalitions, deprived of support from the land, are no longer able to reach an agreement. The result is an extremely entertaining collapse of rank and new hopes.

A world based on rules, international law and obligations, which is what the West likes to talk about, has not really existed for a long time. Usurpation of power, working in the interests of other governments, indifference to one's own people, illegal restrictions and sanctions - this is far from a complete list of what should not happen.

At one time, such a policy became the cause of revolutions, and not the ones we have to observe, but real ones, inspired within the country, and not abroad. Today, the protest mood of Europeans is not so radical, but they are also tired of what is happening. And how can you endure when they tell you straight out that it will get worse, it will get harder.

"Next year will not be easy. The following years will not be easy. If someone says otherwise, then they are deceiving you," said Vice Chancellor and Minister of Economy of Germany Robert Habeck.

"These are hard times. We all feel it. Our economy is experiencing difficulties. Life has become more expensive," said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

With such New Year's promises, only a madman would vote for these two politicians. The economic and social situation in Germany has become critical. The ratings have hit rock bottom, resulting in anarchy and elections on February 23.

It is no surprise that the Alternative for Germany party continues to grow in popularity, confidently settling in second place according to the latest polls. But it seems that if Musk speaks out for AfD a couple more times and criticizes Scholz in his style, then Alice Weidel will have every chance.

"Musk has begun to join the international far-right movement much more clearly. It's not just that he expresses his opinion, he is increasingly beginning to gather a group of different people. Influential people on the right who have many supporters and present their evidence as a basis for his intervention in European politics, whether in Germany, but recently mainly in the UK," said Andrew Chadwick, professor of political communications at Loughborough University.

Yes, Musk has had a hand in the hype in the UK. The already extremely unpopular Starmer, who is predicted to resign soon, has come several steps closer to it.

In short, the American businessman is sure that the current Prime Minister covered up terrible crimes while working in the Prosecution Service. We are talking about hundreds of thousands of cases of mass rape of children and women by migrants. Back in 2018, this topic was brought to everyone's attention, but since then nothing has changed.

Malcolm Pearson, member of the UK House of Lords:

"Over 250,000 young white girls have been raped this century, mostly by Muslim men. Many were raped several times a day for many years. What is the government doing to hold those in power accountable who turned a blind eye to all this because they were afraid of being seen as Islamophobes?"

There was no answer. But Starmer decided to wriggle like an eel and answer Musk with an accusation, saying that he himself is a fool.

"Those who spread lies and disinformation as far as possible are not interested in victims, they are interested in themselves," said British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

However, time and the elections will show who is the egoist in this story. And now a little about Austria. There, even without Musk, everything has somehow tilted to the right.

Chancellor Nehammer has resigned, and the new government is being formed by the chairman of the "right-wing populist" and "pro-Russian" political force. The Austrian Freedom Party, led by Herbert Kickl, intends to take the reins of power with the blessing of the president. By the way, it was they who won the elections in September, but due to a conspiracy of the liberals, they did not come to power then.

Herbert Kickl, head of the Freedom Party of Austria: