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NYT: US Aims to Replace Cuban Leader Miguel Díaz-Canel
The Donald Trump administration plans to force the resignation of Cuban leader Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, BelTA reports, citing The New York Times.
According to the newspaper, this turn of events will expand opportunities for American companies. After all, removing the Cuban leader would allow for structural changes in the country's economy. The Trump administration is "not yet insisting" on actions against the Cuban leader and his family, the NYT notes.
At a White House press conference, the American leader once stated that he would have the honor of "taking Cuba." However, the NYT believes the U.S. president has no intention of changing the country's political system: he intends to subjugate the regime, which is impossible under the leadership of the "hardliner" Miguel Díaz-Canel and his administration.