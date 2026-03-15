NYT: US Aims to Replace Cuban Leader Miguel Díaz-Canel

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The Donald Trump administration plans to force the resignation of Cuban leader Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, BelTA reports, citing The New York Times.

According to the newspaper, this turn of events will expand opportunities for American companies. After all, removing the Cuban leader would allow for structural changes in the country's economy. The Trump administration is "not yet insisting" on actions against the Cuban leader and his family, the NYT notes.