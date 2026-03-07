NYT: US military spending on Iran campaign reaches approximately $6 billion in a week

Parties in the Middle East conflict continue to exchange blows, also clashing in the media arena. Israeli media outlets have begun to claim that the United Arab Emirates has launched its first strike on Iran. This information is false and has been refuted by the chairman of the UAE Defense Committee.

Tehran is still dealing with the aftermath of the overnight US-Israeli attack, which hit a local oil storage facility. Fuel leaked into the city's sewer system. Footage has been published online showing a fire engulfing an entire street in seconds. This was caused by oil leaking into the sewer system igniting.