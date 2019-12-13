3.41 RUB
3.47 USD
3.56 EUR
PresidentSocietyPoliticsEconomyCultureHealthTechnologyRegionsIncidentsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Opponent of military aid to Ukraine wins Croatian presidential election
Zoran Milanovic, an opponent of military aid to Ukraine, has won the second round of the Croatian presidential election.
According to the counting of ballots, almost 75% of electors voted for the incumbent President, while his opponent, a representative of the ruling Croatian Democratic Commonwealth party, received about 25%. By the way, Milanovic has always been against conflict with Russia, for which he was labeled an agent of the Kremlin.
Defending democracy is not about spitting on anyone who thinks differently from you, calling them a Russian player and working for Putin. This method and style of communication is totalitarian. Then they abolish you, erase you from memory, and you disappear. It is very easy to label someone.
In Croatia, however, the President does not have many powers, but formally the head of state can block laws and is also the supreme commander-in-chief. Milanovic has consistently opposed the military aid to Ukraine and NATO expansion.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All