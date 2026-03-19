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Orbán: Europe Can't Survive Without Russian Oil

Orbán: Europe Can't Survive Without Russian Oil

Europe can't survive without Russian oil, with a global fuel shortage looming. This was stated by the Hungarian Prime Minister.

Viktor Orbán emphasized that this will become obvious to everyone within two weeks. He also added that the EU's misguided policies have already led the union to isolation and continue to push it closer to bankruptcy. The energy crisis cannot be overcome without dialogue with Russia, the US, and China, the Hungarian Prime Minister concluded.

According to Politico, Orbán left the EU summit in high spirits, having blocked €90 billion for Ukraine. Disagreements have reached an "unprecedented" level.

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