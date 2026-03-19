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Orbán: Europe Can't Survive Without Russian Oil
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Orbán: Europe Can't Survive Without Russian Oilnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5a6dc3f8-7c37-4ebe-ad18-e9ae909c0fea/conversions/1a174a33-105f-4e26-8fd5-6e16fa10bfb4-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5a6dc3f8-7c37-4ebe-ad18-e9ae909c0fea/conversions/1a174a33-105f-4e26-8fd5-6e16fa10bfb4-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5a6dc3f8-7c37-4ebe-ad18-e9ae909c0fea/conversions/1a174a33-105f-4e26-8fd5-6e16fa10bfb4-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5a6dc3f8-7c37-4ebe-ad18-e9ae909c0fea/conversions/1a174a33-105f-4e26-8fd5-6e16fa10bfb4-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Europe can't survive without Russian oil, with a global fuel shortage looming. This was stated by the Hungarian Prime Minister.
Viktor Orbán emphasized that this will become obvious to everyone within two weeks. He also added that the EU's misguided policies have already led the union to isolation and continue to push it closer to bankruptcy. The energy crisis cannot be overcome without dialogue with Russia, the US, and China, the Hungarian Prime Minister concluded.
According to Politico, Orbán left the EU summit in high spirits, having blocked €90 billion for Ukraine. Disagreements have reached an "unprecedented" level.