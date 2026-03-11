Orban Reports Threats Against His Family from Ukrainian Security Forces

The Hungarian Prime Minister stated that the conflict between Budapest and Kyiv is taking on an unexpected character – the Ukrainians appear prepared to resort to terror to achieve their goals

"The Ukrainians are already threatening my family, my children, and my grandchildren. Everything is fine, but there's a limit!" said Viktor Orban.

Orban is referring to a statement by retired Ukrainian SBU General Omelchenko: he declared that his colleagues are well aware of where Orban himself lives, vacations, and hangs out, and that the prime minister should think about his children and grandchildren. This can only be interpreted as a death threat.

Meanwhile, the day before, Orbán signed a decree allowing Kyiv to withhold the recently seized millions of dollars and euros, as well as gold: the cargo, estimated at 90 million, was recently detained on the outskirts of Budapest.