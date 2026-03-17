In the interview with the British television channel GB News, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine is a direct consequence of Europe's refusal to take the Russian Federation's position into account, TASS reports.

"The question is why we decided to change Ukraine's status. For two decades, Ukraine's political status was that of a buffer state. Then we began to entertain the possibility of their joining NATO and the European Union. The Russians made very clear at the very first moment that if NATO is moving to the Russian border accepting Ukraine as a member that will be a reason for a war and we neglected that point of the Russians," Orbán noted.