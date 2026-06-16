Over 550 Ukrainian Drones Shot Down over Russia Overnight

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The overnight Ukrainian drones attack on Russian territory was one of the most massive since the beginning of 2026. During the night, Russian air defense forces shot down more than 550 drones, 180 of them over Moscow, according to the data of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

The consequences affected Moscow Airlines. Civil aviation in the region is currently operating under a special regime, with flight restrictions at Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky airports.

The strikes in the Rostov Region killed one person and injured several others.

A diesel locomotive was damaged, and two objects caught fire. Several drones managed to attack a Moscow oil refinery.