Pakistan Announces Readiness to Host US-Iran Talks

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Pakistan has announced its readiness to host US-Iranian talks. The country's Foreign Minister emphasized that if the parties agree, Islamabad is always ready.

Recall that the day before, Trump stated that the US and Iran had held constructive talks over the past two days to end hostilities in the Middle East.