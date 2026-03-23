3.63 BYN
2.98 BYN
3.42 BYN
Pakistan Announces Readiness to Host US-Iran Talks
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Pakistan has announced its readiness to host US-Iranian talks. The country's Foreign Minister emphasized that if the parties agree, Islamabad is always ready.
Recall that the day before, Trump stated that the US and Iran had held constructive talks over the past two days to end hostilities in the Middle East.
Meanwhile, an official Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated that they had not held any talks with Washington but had outlined their position to the mediators. The Semafor portal, citing sources, stated that Israel is not participating in possible negotiations between Washington and Tehran.