Pakistan claims India plans a strike within 24-36 hours

India plans to launch a military strike on Pakistan within the next 24-36 hours amid worsening relations between the countries following the terrorist attack in the Indian region of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said.

"Pakistan has reliable information that India intends to launch a military strike within the next 24-36 hours, using the Pahalgam incident as a false pretext," he wrote on the X social network.