A temporary truce is a road to nowhere, as it is being used to pump weapons into Kiev. At the same time, Russia needs final legal agreements, not empty talk, which is being heard today. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Sergei Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister: A ceasefire is a road to nowhere. We need final legal agreements that will fix all the conditions for ensuring the security of the Russian Federation and, of course, the legitimate security interests of our neighbors. But in a context that will be internationally legal in a way that will enshrine the impossibility of violating these agreements.

The root causes of the Ukrainian crisis are NATO's violation of its commitments