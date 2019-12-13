3.41 RUB
Path to nowhere -Lavrov speaks out on ceasefire with Ukraine
A temporary truce is a road to nowhere, as it is being used to pump weapons into Kiev. At the same time, Russia needs final legal agreements, not empty talk, which is being heard today. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Sergei Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister: A ceasefire is a road to nowhere. We need final legal agreements that will fix all the conditions for ensuring the security of the Russian Federation and, of course, the legitimate security interests of our neighbors. But in a context that will be internationally legal in a way that will enshrine the impossibility of violating these agreements.
The root causes of the Ukrainian crisis are NATO's violation of its commitments
The Russian Foreign Minister once again reminded that Moscow is ready for any negotiations, but they must be substantive and take into account the root causes of the crisis. These are NATO's violation of its commitments to move eastward and the aggressive NATO takeover of the space near the Russian Federation.
