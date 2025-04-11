Peskov: Donald Trump's Special Envoy Steven Witkoff Arrives in Russia

It has been reported that Steven Witkoff, the special envoy of Donald Trump, has landed in Russia. This information was confirmed by Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for the Russian President. Should a meeting with President Putin take place, the Kremlin will provide further details.

The U.S. State Department has yet to comment on this information. This will mark the third meeting between the American diplomat and the President of Russia—previous visits occurred on February 11 and March 13.